Sphere Media options Thea Lim’s Ocean of Minutes

The adaptation is being developed out of Sphere's Toronto office, with WME currently packaging the TV project for the U.S. and international markets.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago

The adaptation is being developed out of Sphere’s Toronto office, with WME currently packaging the TV project for the U.S. and international markets.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN