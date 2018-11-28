More multi-lingual channel applicants state their cases to CRTC

Day two saw Bell Media highlighting the scale of its existing news operations while other applicants questioned the ability of big media cos to prioritize multi-lingual programming.
By Jordan Pinto
3 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - tvShutterstock

Day two saw Bell Media highlighting the scale of its existing news operations while other applicants questioned the ability of big media cos to prioritize multi-lingual programming.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN