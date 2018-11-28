More multi-lingual channel applicants state their cases to CRTC
Day two saw Bell Media highlighting the scale of its existing news operations while other applicants questioned the ability of big media cos to prioritize multi-lingual programming.
Day two saw Bell Media highlighting the scale of its existing news operations while other applicants questioned the ability of big media cos to prioritize multi-lingual programming.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN