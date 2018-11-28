Michel Bissonnette named interim EVP of CBC

The EVP of French Services will serve in a dual role until Heather Conway's successor is named.
By Katie Bailey
22 hours ago

The EVP of French Services will serve in a dual role until Heather Conway’s successor is named.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN