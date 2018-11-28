Discovery Canada signs up for more ‘Hell’

Great Pacific's Highway Thru Hell has been ordered to an eighth season by the Bell Media channel.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago
Thunderbird Entertainment Inc--Discovery Canada Renews Thunderbi

