As streaming and mobile use rise, so do complaints: report

Complaints about Canadian TV and telcom providers were up by 57% in the last year, according to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
1 day ago
pinho-1077036-unsplash-623x350

Complaints about Canadian TV and telcom providers were up by 57% in the last year, according to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,