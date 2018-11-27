Mandatory carriage by no means a given: Scott

As the hearing for a multi-lingual TV service got underway, CRTC chair Ian Scott emphasized that the commission is not compelled to licence any of the applicants' proposed services.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
shutterstock_227118130

As the hearing for a multi-lingual TV service got underway, CRTC chair Ian Scott emphasized that the commission is not compelled to licence any of the applicants’ proposed services.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN