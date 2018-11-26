Photo gallery: CBC, CMF celebrate Women in Comedy
The evening saw Catherine Tait (CBC/Radio-Canada) and Valerie Creighton (CMF) among those celebrating the achievements of women in comedy with Ottawa's political crowd.
The evening saw Catherine Tait (CBC/Radio-Canada) and Valerie Creighton (CMF) among those celebrating the achievements of women in comedy with Ottawa’s political crowd.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN