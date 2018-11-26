Catherine Emond fills Mahe’s vacancy at Telefilm

The former Alliance Numerique executive director takes over the public and government affairs role following Jean-Claude Mahe's retirement.
By Lauren Malyk
19 hours ago

The former Alliance Numerique executive director takes over the public and government affairs role following Jean-Claude Mahe’s retirement.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN