Ottawa studio campus gets go-ahead with NCC

The approval paves the way for construction to begin on four 20,000-square-foot sound stages, which are scheduled to be operational by mid-2020.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago
Ottawa Studio rendering

The approval paves the way for construction to begin on four 20,000-square-foot sound stages, which are scheduled to be operational by mid-2020.

