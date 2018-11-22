Play Management expands footprint with Toronto office

The Vancouver-based talent agency has hired veteran Toronto agent Meagan Allison-Hancock to lead the new outpost.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago

The Vancouver-based talent agency has hired veteran Toronto agent Meagan Allison-Hancock to lead the new outpost.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN