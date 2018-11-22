Francophone media gets boost in fall economic statement
The government said it will invest $14.6 million over five years on a Francophone digital platform with TV5Monde public broadcasters.
The government said it will invest $14.6 million over five years on a Francophone digital platform with TV5Monde public broadcasters.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN