Bad Blood heads to Netflix
New Metric president Mark Montefiore says the deal bolsters the prodco's position as it expands its scope and global ambitions.
New Metric president Mark Montefiore says the deal bolsters the prodco’s position as it expands its scope and global ambitions.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN