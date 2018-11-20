Jasmin Mozaffari’s Firecrackers lands U.S. distribution
Good Deed Entertainment will distribute the film theatrically in the U.S. in 2019.
Good Deed Entertainment will distribute the film theatrically in the U.S. in 2019.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN