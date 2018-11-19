What’s the profile of a pirate? Findings of new study may surprise
According to a new MTM report, the demographic data of those who acquire content illegally may not be in line with common assumptions.
According to a new MTM report, the demographic data of those who acquire content illegally may not be in line with common assumptions.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN