How to Holiday with Jordin Sparks brings original Kin content to TV

The special is the first original Canadian production from lifestyle entertainment company, Kin, and will debut on Food Network Canada.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

The special is the first original Canadian production from lifestyle entertainment company, Kin, and will debut on Food Network Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN