Kirstine Stewart to head media for World Economic Forum

The high-profile Canadian exec has been named to the executive committee of the WEF as head of media, entertainment and information sectors.
By Katie Bailey
15 hours ago

The high-profile Canadian exec has been named to the executive committee of the WEF as head of media, entertainment and information sectors.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN