Kirstine Stewart to head media for World Economic Forum
The high-profile Canadian exec has been named to the executive committee of the WEF as head of media, entertainment and information sectors.
The high-profile Canadian exec has been named to the executive committee of the WEF as head of media, entertainment and information sectors.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN