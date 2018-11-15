Gusto Worldwide sells feast of food shows to Russia
Gusto's Corey Caplan said the deal with pay-TV company Red Media is reflective of a global market that is hungry for short-form food content.
Gusto’s Corey Caplan said the deal with pay-TV company Red Media is reflective of a global market that is hungry for short-form food content.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN