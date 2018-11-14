Nat Geo Kids snaps up three shows from 9 Story

The LatAm kidcaster has licensed Let's Go Luna! (pictured), The Diary of Bita and Cora, and Finding Stuff Out.
By Alexandra Whyte
15 hours ago
