Kew expands focus on IP ownership, subsidiary growth

In the company's quarterly investor call, Kew chair Peter Sussman said the company is also using its scale to increase the speed to market of its products.
By Jordan Pinto
14 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

In the company’s quarterly investor call, Kew chair Peter Sussman said the company is also using its scale to increase the speed to market of its products.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN