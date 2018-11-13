WildBrain’s potential grows at DHX with revenues up 49%
In its Q1 report, CEO Michael Donovan points to the YouTube net's significant global reach, calling it a "unique and strategic asset" that is changing how DHX brings IP to market.
In its Q1 report, CEO Michael Donovan points to the YouTube net’s significant global reach, calling it a “unique and strategic asset” that is changing how DHX brings IP to market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN