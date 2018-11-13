Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Nov. 2 to 8, 2018
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch tops the chart, followed by Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin at #2 and Emma Peeters at #3.
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch tops the chart, followed by Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin at #2 and Emma Peeters at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN