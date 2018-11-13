Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Nov. 2 to 8, 2018

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch tops the chart, followed by Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin at #2 and Emma Peeters at #3.
By Playback Staff
9 hours ago

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch tops the chart, followed by Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin at #2 and Emma Peeters at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN