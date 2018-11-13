Guru taps Chinese distributor for True and the Rainbow Kingdom

The Canadian prodco has named Hengxin Shambala Kids as the distributor for its Netflix original preschool series in China.
By Jane Hobson
7 hours ago
True and the Rainbow

The Canadian prodco has named Hengxin Shambala Kids as the distributor for its Netflix original preschool series in China.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN