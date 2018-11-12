Wynonna Earp wins best sci-fi at People’s Choice Awards

The Calgary-shot western starring Melanie Scrofano beat out supernatural series like The Originals and The Expanse for the title.
By Lauren Malyk
1 day ago
Wynonna Earp S3 Episode 310

