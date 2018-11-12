Montreal’s image+nation film festival unveils 2018 slate

Fest director Charlie Boudreau says the slate aims to expand the breadth and notions about queer cinema, including titles such as Keith Behrman's Giant Little Ones.
By Guest 
1 day ago

Fest director Charlie Boudreau says the slate aims to expand the breadth and notions about queer cinema, including titles such as Keith Behrman’s Giant Little Ones.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN