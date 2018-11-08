Nova Scotia ups Incentive Fund to $26M for 2018/19

The province has added an additional $6 million to the fund, which has this year backed projects including Mr. D, This Hour Has 22 Minutes and Diggstown.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Mr. D S6 photo1

