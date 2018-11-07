TIFF drops Top 10 fest, adds year-round Canadian film series

The festival will announce its list of the top 10 essential Canadian films of 2018 in December, and then offer each film the opportunity to have a full theatrical run at the TIFF Bell Lightbox throughout the year.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
TIFF Bell Lightbox

The festival will announce its list of the top 10 essential Canadian films of 2018 in December, and then offer each film the opportunity to have a full theatrical run at the TIFF Bell Lightbox throughout the year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN