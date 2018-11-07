TIFF drops Top 10 fest, adds year-round Canadian film series
The festival will announce its list of the top 10 essential Canadian films of 2018 in December, and then offer each film the opportunity to have a full theatrical run at the TIFF Bell Lightbox throughout the year.
