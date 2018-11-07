Tantoo Cardinal wins Technicolor Clyde Gilmour Award
Her win marks the first time the Toronto Film Critics Association has given the prize to an actor.
Her win marks the first time the Toronto Film Critics Association has given the prize to an actor.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN