Former Rogers Media exec Leslie Sole dies
Sole oversaw the expansion of Citytv, OMNI and Rogers' specialty portfolio during his 25 years with the company.
Sole oversaw the expansion of Citytv, OMNI and Rogers’ specialty portfolio during his 25 years with the company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN