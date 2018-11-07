Former Rogers Media exec Leslie Sole dies

Sole oversaw the expansion of Citytv, OMNI and Rogers' specialty portfolio during his 25 years with the company.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago

Sole oversaw the expansion of Citytv, OMNI and Rogers’ specialty portfolio during his 25 years with the company.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN