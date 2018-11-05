Feds invest nearly $1M in Montreal animation, interactive companies

Animation studios L'Atelier Aimation and Tonic DNA are two of the four businesses that have received a boost from Canada Economic Development.
By Regan Reid
12 mins ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - Copied from Media in Canada - canadianMoneyShutterstock

Animation studios L’Atelier Aimation and Tonic DNA are two of the four businesses that have received a boost from Canada Economic Development.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN