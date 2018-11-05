Egoyan’s Guest of Honour rolls in Toronto

The dramatic feature, starring David Thewlis, is produced by The Film Farm and the filmmaker's Ego Film Arts banner.
By Regan Reid
24 mins ago
Atom Egoyan

The dramatic feature, starring David Thewlis, is produced by The Film Farm and the filmmaker’s Ego Film Arts banner.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN