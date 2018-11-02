Thunderbird begins trading on TSX Venture Exchange
Following the completion of its deal with Golden Secret Ventures, Thunderbird has an estimated $16.6 million of working capital to direct toward its subsidiaries and future acquisitions.
Following the completion of its deal with Golden Secret Ventures, Thunderbird has an estimated $16.6 million of working capital to direct toward its subsidiaries and future acquisitions.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN