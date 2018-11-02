Hummingbird Project lands in 25 international territories

Kim Nguyen's latest feature will be distributed in the U.K., Australia, Germany and others, following its U.S. and Canadian releases.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Hummingbird Project

Kim Nguyen’s latest feature will be distributed in the U.K., Australia, Germany and others, following its U.S. and Canadian releases.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN