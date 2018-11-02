Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Oct. 23 to 29, 2018
Marvel's Daredevil comes in at #1, followed by The Haunting Of Hill House at #2 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina landing at #3.
Marvel’s Daredevil comes in at #1, followed by The Haunting Of Hill House at #2 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina landing at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN