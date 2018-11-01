marblemedia to produce Christmas musical special
A Celtic Family Christmas, featuring Nova Scotia fiddler Natalie MacMaster, was co-commissioned by BYUtv, YESTV, NTV, CHEK-DT and Vision TV.
