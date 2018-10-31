CRTC needs more regulatory flexibility in digital world: Scott

By Regan Reid
1 day ago
CRTC Ian Scott

During a presentation to the Senate on the modernization of Canadian legislation, CRTC chair Ian Scott said the commission needs new tools, such as the ability to impose monetary penalties.

