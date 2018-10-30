CRTC extends CBC’s broadcast licence to 2020
The commission is giving new CBC head Catherine Tait and the board more time to examine its strategies before a full licence renewal process.
The commission is giving new CBC head Catherine Tait and the board more time to examine its strategies before a full licence renewal process.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN