Thunderbird to open Ottawa office
The Vancouver-based company is looking to tap into a new talent pool as it builds out its animation and factual divisions in the nation's capital.
The Vancouver-based company is looking to tap into a new talent pool as it builds out its animation and factual divisions in the nation’s capital.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN