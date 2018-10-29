Red Arrow Studios CEO Jan Frouman to step down

James Baker will take over from Frouman, overseeing the Munich-based company's global network of prodcos.
By Selina Chignall
2 days ago
Jan-Frouman

James Baker will take over from Frouman, overseeing the Munich-based company’s global network of prodcos.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN