Storyhive introduces Indigenous Storyteller program

Twenty Indigenous-led projects will receive $20,000 in production funding, in addition to mentorship and training.
By Lauren Malyk
8 hours ago
shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Twenty Indigenous-led projects will receive $20,000 in production funding, in addition to mentorship and training.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN