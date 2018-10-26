Hot Sheet: Digital Demand Oct. 16 to 22, 2018
Netflix's The Haunting Of Hill House tops the chart, followed by Marvel's Daredevil at #2, while Amazon Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle breaks the top five.
