Quincy Raby joins Hollywood Suite as director of operations

The former GM of Viceland channel in Canada is taking over from long-time director of operations Keith Wilson.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago

The former GM of Viceland channel in Canada is taking over from long-time director of operations Keith Wilson.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN