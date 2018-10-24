Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Oct. 8 to 14, 2018
The Big Bang Theory comes in at #1, followed by The Good Doctor landing at #2, while Murdoch Mysteries cracks the top 30.
The Big Bang Theory comes in at #1, followed by The Good Doctor landing at #2, while Murdoch Mysteries cracks the top 30.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN