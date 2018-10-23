Peter Williamson departs Breakthrough Entertainment

The company's co-founder is stepping down as part of a management buyout, with Michael McGuigan and Nat Abraham taking control of the producer/distributor.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago

