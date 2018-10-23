Peter Williamson departs Breakthrough Entertainment
The company's co-founder is stepping down as part of a management buyout, with Michael McGuigan and Nat Abraham taking control of the producer/distributor.
The company’s co-founder is stepping down as part of a management buyout, with Michael McGuigan and Nat Abraham taking control of the producer/distributor.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN