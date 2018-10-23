Bell Fund awards $5.5M across 33 TV projects
Seven24 Films and Project 10's upcoming comedy Jann and season four of Cardinal are among the projects that received support.
Seven24 Films and Project 10′s upcoming comedy Jann and season four of Cardinal are among the projects that received support.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN