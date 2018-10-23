Andrew Cividino’s Furies nets $540K from Eurimages

The Sleeping Giant director's sophomore feature project is produced by Rhombus Media and based on a play from screenwriter Nicolas Billon.
By Jordan Pinto
17 hours ago
A Cividino

