Pinewood Toronto ‘ignites’ expansion plans

New sound stages are set to open a year from now, extending the facility's capacity to around 525,000 square feet.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
pinewood1

New sound stages are set to open a year from now, extending the facility’s capacity to around 525,000 square feet.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN