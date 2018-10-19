TV revenues steady for Corus in Q4
President and CEO Doug Murphy said Corus will continue to expand its slate of TV IP, with 11 Studios' series set to launch in fiscal 2019.
President and CEO Doug Murphy said Corus will continue to expand its slate of TV IP, with 11 Studios’ series set to launch in fiscal 2019.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN