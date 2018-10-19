TV revenues steady for Corus in Q4

President and CEO Doug Murphy said Corus will continue to expand its slate of TV IP, with 11 Studios' series set to launch in fiscal 2019.
By Jordan Pinto
9 hours ago

President and CEO Doug Murphy said Corus will continue to expand its slate of TV IP, with 11 Studios’ series set to launch in fiscal 2019.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN