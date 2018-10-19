Jonathan Bronfman, Lon Molnar launch VFX studio

The new company, Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ), will focus on high-end TV projects and is currently working on HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.
By Jordan Pinto
10 hours ago

