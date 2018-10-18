Scott Brothers get into scripted

The Property Brothers will exec produce a single-camera comedy, based on their memoir, which is currently in development with Fox.
By Regan Reid
19 hours ago
JonathanandDrewScott_HGTV

The Property Brothers will exec produce a single-camera comedy, based on their memoir, which is currently in development with Fox.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN