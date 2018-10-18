New Metric expands development team

Beth Iley (pictured) will source and develop dramatic TV projects alongside the company's VP of development Caroline Habib.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago

Beth Iley (pictured) will source and develop dramatic TV projects alongside the company’s VP of development Caroline Habib.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN